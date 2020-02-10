Vin Diesel wants to see THIS actress join the Fast & Furious franchise; Find Out

The actor who essay the role of Dominic Toretto said that he would like to see the Hollywood actress Judi Dench in the Fast & Furious saga.

The Fast & Furious 9 star Vin Diesel spoke to MTV International for an interview recently. The actor who essay the role of Dominic Toretto said that he would like to see the Hollywood actress Judi Dench in the Fast & Furious saga. The latest film, Fast & Furious 9 will see actors like Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, Ludacris, Nathalie Emmanuel, Tyrese Gibson, and Sung Kang in key roles. The makers of the Hollywood drama Fast & Furious 9 recently released the film's much awaited trailer. When asked about the film's dream guest star, Vin Diesel was quick to respond saying Judi Dench would be great addition to the star cast.

Michelle Rodriguez stated that she wanted to see Matt Damon of Ford v Ferrari fame in the franchise. According to Nathalie Emmanuel and Ludacris, Denzel Washington should be the ideal guest star in the Fast and Furious franchise. Another comment came from Jordana Brewster, who could not believe that the stunning and talented actress Helen Mirren became a crucial part of the Fast & Furious films. The latest edition in the franchise is directed by Justin Lin. The Vin Diesel starrer has screen play by Dan Casey.

The film will feature Jordana Brewster as the character named Mia Toretto, Tyrese Gibson plays Roman Pierce, Ludacris will be playing Tej Parker's role, Enrique Guzman is Simon Toretto, Nathalie Emmanuel will be Ramsey, Helen Mirren will be seen as Magdalene Shaw and the Bombshell actress and producer Charlize Theron portrays Cipher. The newest addition John Cena will be playing an important role in the upcoming film.

