Vin Diesel on why Fast & Furious is ending after F10 & F11: The franchise has a soul and that soul has to rest

Vin Diesel, in an interview, revealed that F10 and F11, which marks the Fast & Furious saga's conclusion, will potentially release in 2023 and 2024.

With Fast & Furious 9 aka F9 finally hitting theatre screens at the end of the month, Vin Diesel also made the heartbreaking announcement that F10 and F11 will conclude The Fast Saga for good. In a recent interview with The Associated Press, Vin shed light on how Universal Pictures wants to close out the saga in two parts, which could potentially release in 2023 and 2024.

"Every story deserves its own ending," Diesel stated during F9's press junket while clarifying that even though the saga is coming to an end, the Fast & Furious cinematic universe will continue on. The 53-year-old actor also revealed that when he informed his daughter about the franchise's conclusion, she started crying. "I know people are going to feel like it doesn't have to end, but I think all good things should. There are reasons for a finale. I think this franchise has deserved it," Vin elaborated.

"This franchise was born from the pavement, from the concrete. The world just championed this underdog to a place where it has already surpassed all of these other franchises. But the franchise has a soul and that soul has to rest," Diesel stated about how the Fast & Furious franchise has come a long way but he finally sees the finish line.

Moreover, F9 director Justin Lin divulged that the idea of finishing the saga came during a conversation he had with Vin. Diesel conveyed to Lin about "closing up the saga now" and according to Justin, "nine is kind of the first film of the final chapter" where they're "reconfiguring everything, so that the next two movies should wrap up this amazing journey for these characters."

We can't wait to see Dom & family's last 'trifecta' hurrah in F9, F10 and F11!

Meanwhile, also starting Michelle Rodriguez, John Cena and Charlize Theron, F9 releases in the US on June 25.

