Vin Diesel will be starring in F. Gary Gray's upcoming action comedy titled Muscle

Vin Diesel, who is gearing up for the release of F9, will be reuniting with his The Fate of the Furious director F. Gary Gray for the upcoming action comedy titled Muscle.

Vin Diesel is all set to take on a new project! According to Deadline, the 53-year-old actor is joining the cast of a new action-comedy titled Muscle. Details about the plot are being kept under wraps and production of the movie is likely to begin later this year.

STXfilms is going to produce this movie along with Reginald Hudlin and Byron Phillips, Vin Diesel and Samantha Vincent. F. Gary Gray will be directing the upcoming movie. Gary had previously worked with Vin on 2017's The Fate of the Furious that grossed more than USD 1.2 billion at the global box office. Diesel also starred in Gray's 2003 action thriller A Man Apart. The original script of the movie is written by Scott Taylor and Wesley Jermaine Johnson.

“Over the years, Vin and I have worked together on a number of hit movies, and it’s a thrill to reteam Vin and Gary after their billion-dollar success on The Fate of the Furious. This will become one of the most eagerly anticipated films on our slate,” Adam Fogelson, STXfilms Motion Picture Group chairman shared.

As of now, Vin Diesel is doing everything he can to bring out something new to the Fast and Furious Franchise. As the trailer of the movie released a few days ago it has been garnering many views ever since. Fans are especially excited to see Han alive in the trailer. Previously in Furious 7, Jason Stathom's character had killed Han. The movie also stars WWE suoerstar John Cena who plays the role of Dom's estranged brother. The movie also features Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris Bridges, Jordana Brewster, Charlize Theron and Lucas Black.

