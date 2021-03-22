  1. Home
Vin Diesel's 10 year old son Vincent Sinclair joins Fast & Furious 9 family, set to play THIS role

According to a latest TMZ report, Vin Diesel's 10-year-old son Vincent Sinclair has joined the Fast & Furious 9 family and will be playing a prominent role.
The Fast & Furious 9 are gearing up for a release in the second half of the year and while they are warming up their cars, a latest report reveals there's a new member joining the F&F family. Turns out, lead Vin Diesel is introducing his son to the world of hot wheels via the ninth instalment of the F&F franchise. According to a latest TMZ report, Vin Diesel's 10-year-old son Vincent Sinclair has joined the Fast & Furious 9 family and will be playing a prominent role. 

As per the report, Vincent Sinclair will be portraying the younger version of Vin in the film as the movie navigates across different timelines. He will be essaying the younger Dominic Toretto and is all set to make his screen debut later this year. However, Vincent's scenes were shot back in 2019. 

The TMZ report also revealed that Vincent Sinclair was paid for his work in the film. The young actor's contract revealed that he was paid a daily rate of $1,005. However, it is unclear how much screen time Vin Diesel's son will be getting. 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

While Fast & Furious 9 was set to release in April 2021, the makers pushed it to May. After another delay, the movie is now slated to release on 15 June. Fans have been waiting to see how things turn around or go down in F&F9. 

