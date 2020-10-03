Vin Diesel's F9 gets new release date as they vacate Easter 2021 weekend for Daniel Craig's No Time To Die

After No Time To Die postponed its release date to Easter 2021 weekend, Fast & Furious 9 had to vacate their previous release date and shift to Memorial Day 2021 weekend instead.

Looks like James Bond fans will have to wait some more to see Daniel Craig play the famous British spy for the last time as No Time To Die has officially been delayed to next year. Letting go of their November 20 release date, due to the COVID-19 pandemic affecting movie theatres all over the world, Bond 25 will now hit theatres on Easter 2021 weekend, ie. April 2, instead.

Movie lovers, who are keeping a track of release dates, will know that April 2, 2021, was the new release date given to Fast & Furious 9. However, due to No Time To Die releasing on Easter weekend, F9 has now been pushed to Memorial Day 2021 weekend, i.e. May 28, 2021. It's interesting to note that Universal Pictures, who owns the successful Fast & Furious franchise, is handling the overseas distribution on No Time To Die as well. Hence, the Vin Diesel and John Cena starrer will be clashing with Emma Stone's Cruella and Mark Wahlberg's Infinite, instead of No Time To Die.

In a statement via Twitter, MGM addressed No Time To Die's release date getting delayed. "MGM, Universal and Bond producers, Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, today announced the release of No Times To Die, the 25th film in the James Bond series, will be delayed until April 2, 2021, in order to be seen by a worldwide theatrical audience. We understand the delay will be disappointing to our fans but we now look forward to sharing No Time To Die next year," the statement reads on Bond 25 which also stars Rami Malek.

Check out MGM's statement on No Time To Die's release date delay below:

MGM, Universal and Bond producers, Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, today announced the release of NO TIME TO DIE, the 25th film in the James Bond series, will be delayed until 2 April 2021 in order to be seen by a worldwide theatrical audience. pic.twitter.com/NqHlU24Ho3 — James Bond (@007) October 2, 2020

