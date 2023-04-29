Vince Vaughn to return for Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story sequel? Here's what we know

Hollywood actor Vince Vaughn is all set to appear in the sequel of his hit 2004 comedy Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story which is being made by 20th Century Fox. Reportedly, Jordan VanDina will write the script for the sequel. However, it is still unclear that whether Rawson Marshall Thurber will only direct the sequel of the film. The 53-year-old actor is gearing up to reprise his role as Peter La Fleur in the movie which also featured Ben Stiller, Christine Taylor, Justin Long, Stephen Root and the late Rip Torn. Moreover, other notable names who appeared in the original film include Jason Bateman, Gary Cole, Missi Pyle, Alan Tudyk, Joel David Moore, Chris Williams, Hank Azaria, Chuck Norris and William Shatner.

What will be sequel of Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story about?

For the unversed, the first part of Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story made $168 million worldwide off a budget of $20 million. The storyline revolved around a band of misfits who were able to save their Average Joe's Gym from being overtaken by a corporate gym chain. The rival chain, Globo Gym, was headed by Stiller's character White Goodman in the motion picture. However, the second installment in the franchise as per the reports, 'will continue the story of Vaughn's prize-winning gym owner' based off an idea from the actor.

Rawson Marshall Thurber talks about revisiting the franchise

In a conversation with a tabloid, Rawson talked about revisiting the franchise in 2021 via TV or film projects. He was quoted saying, “You know what - never say never. I never thought about Dodgeball as a series, but that actually might be fun. I'm really proud of Dodgeball - it's my first film and something people still really like it seems. I would say never say never, and it would have to be the right take on it. But yeah, maybe.”

