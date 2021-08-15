Vincent Kartheiser reportedly investigated over on set misconduct allegations, his representative responds

Vincent Kartheiser plays the villain Scarecrow in the DC series Titans, and according to a recent allegation, he was the target of numerous misconduct probes during filming. According to PEOPLE, the actor was examined by Warner Bros. Television's Labor Relations department after being accused of juvenile conduct and disruptive outbursts on set.

The 42-year-old actor, best known for his role as Pete Campbell on Mad Men, has also allegedly been excluded from the next season's publicity efforts due to his bad conduct on production set. According to the source, the necessary parties were questioned, and the inquiry determined that Kartheiser's conduct did not justify firing, but did require the studio to advise him on behavioral issues. Interestingly, a second inquiry into Kartheiser was started weeks later, just as filming was wrapping up, when the studio got a fresh complaint against him. The studio reportedly assigned a representative to monitor Vincent while he was on set. Other complaints were made, but sources were not corroborated.

Meanwhile, Vincent‘s rep responded to the allegations by saying, "Vincent Kartheiser vehemently denies the allegations. Warner Bros investigated this matter and made clear to Mr. Kartheiser its expectations for behavior on the set, and he agreed to comply with their directives.”

The actor joined Titans, which is based on the DC Comics superhero team Teen Titans, as a series regular in its third season. According to Deadline, he signed on for a one-year contract and is not likely to return if the show is extended for a fourth season.

ALSO READ:Nicki Minaj and husband Kenneth Petty being sued by sexual assault victim; Here's why