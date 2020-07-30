Vincenzo: 2PM member Taecyeon to play a charismatic villain in Song Joong Ki's new K drama

While Song Joong-ki and Jeon Yeo-bin are closer to signing on the dotted line, 2PM member Taecyeon is already a confirmed cast member in Vincenzo. Read below to know more details about the 31-year-old actor's intriguing character who will be the main villain in the upcoming K-drama.

At the start of July, the news broke out that Song Joong-ki has narrowed down on his next K-drama. Titled Vincenzo, the storyline centers on Vincenzo Cassano, an Italian lawyer who is also a mafia consigliere. Due to fighting within his organisation, Vincenzo flees to Korea as Park Joo-hyung and encounters Hong Cha-young, also a lawyer. Jeon Yeo-bin is being considered to play Cha-young. While Kim Hee-won of Money Flower fame is directing Vincenzo, the writing has been undertaken by Park Jae-bum of The Fiery Priest fame.

Joong-ki and Yeo-bin are closer to signing on the dotted line but there's already one confirmed cast member and that 2PM's Taecyeon. The rapper's agency 51K confirmed the news with Ilgan Sports, via Koreaboo, sharing, "Taecyeon will appear in Vincenzo." In what will be his first villain role, the 31-year-old actor is portraying Jang Jun-woo, CEO of Wooseong Pharmaceuticals. Even though he's a man who has boyish but handsome visuals along with a pure smile, when he flips the switch, his overflowing charisma can turn into madness. As a drug lord, Jun-woo's only goal is to turn South Korea into a drug haven while spending huge amounts of drugs throughout the country with his connections to a Russian drug cartel.

Taecyeon's last K-drama was The Game: Towards Zero which concluded in March 2020.

While Soompi had earlier reported that Vincenzo is looking at a December 2020 premiere, Ilgan Sports reveals the tvN drama is scheduled to be broadcast early next year.

