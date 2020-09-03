  1. Home
Vincenzo: Kwak Dong Yeon joins Song Joong Ki and Jeon Yeo Bin's upcoming K drama; THIS is what he'll play

Vincenzo has roped in yet another actor. Kwak Dong Yeon has joined on board Song Joong Ki and Jeon Yeo Bin's upcoming K drama. Here's what his role will be.
The cast of Vincenzo has just grown bigger. The South Korean drama sees Song Joong Ki play the titular role in the series. It was previously reported that the series has also roped in Jeon Yeo Bin and 2PM’s Taecyeon previously. It has been reported now that Kwak Dong Yeon has joined the cast of the new tvN drama series. The Korean actor has starred in No Second Chance, My Strange Hero, and My ID is Gangnam Beauty in the past. 

The actor was also seen making a special appearance in tvN's recently concluded drama It’s Okay to Not Be Okay. According to Soompi, Kwak Dong Yeon will be playing Jang Han Seo, the head of Babel Group. The character gains power and wealth at a young age but he is a violent figure obsessed with winning. Jang Han Seo appears to be abusive with his power but he struggles with fears on the inside. 

Vincenzo revolves around a lawyer and Mafia consigliere Vincenzo Cassano. Grown in Italy, the lawyer decided to return to South Korea due to a conflict in his organization. Vincenzo finds himself entangled with another lawyer named Hong Cha Young, played by Jeon Yeo Bin. While the focus will remain on the lead, the series will also put the spotlight on Taecyeon who stars as an intern in it. 

Directed by Money Flower and The Crowned Clown helmer Kim Hee Won, Vincenzo is eyeing a 2021 premiere. Are you excited about the series? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below. 

