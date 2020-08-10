Vincenzo: Song Joong Ki confirmed for the titular role; K drama ft Jeon Yeo Bin, Taecyeon eyes 2021 premiere

It is official! Song Joong Ki will play the lead role in Vincenzo. The actor stars opposite Jeon Yeo Bin and 2PM's Taecyeon. The series eyes 2021 premiere.

There is no stopping Song Joong Ki. While the actor gears for the release of Space Sweepers and complete the filming of Bogota, there were reports stating that the actor was in talks for a new drama. Alas! It has now been confirmed that Song Joong Ki is returning to the small screen with Vincenzo. The actor's agency HISTORY D&C confirmed the news on Instagram. Song Joong will star with Jeon Yeo Bin and 2PM’s Taecyeon in the tvN drama.

Soompi reports the actor will play the title role of the show. As per the international report, the Descendants of the Sun actor will take on the role of an Italian lawyer and Mafia consigliere named Vincenzo Cassano. Vincenzo is of Korean descent who was adopted by an Italian family. The character boasts of impeccable negotiation skills and charisma while thirsting for revenge. As the story progresses, he discovers a deep-rooted, villainous cartel when he reaches Korea. Events unfold, leading Vincenzo crossing paths with Hong Cha Young, a lawyer who would do anything to win a case.

Hong Cha Young will be essayed by Jeon Yeo Bin. She works at Korea’s best law firm. Yeo Bin will essay the role of a lawyer who's interested in how advantageous or disadvantageous of a situation is for someone instead of looking at the person as good or evil. However, the character will change once the two lawyers cross paths. Taecyeon plays a handsome and intelligent intern at a law firm.

Sharing description of the series, the production team said, "Vincenzo’ is a black comedy about the dark heroes who punish the ‘evil’ by using the ways of the villains. The synergy between the unique characters is just as crucial to the drama as its creative theme and dynamic plot. The perfect lineup of actors who will maximize each character’s traits and bring them to reality is now complete. You can look forward to it.” The series will be directed by Kim Hee Won of Money Flower and The Crowned Clown. Screenwriter Park Jae Bum, who worked on Good Manager and The Fiery Priest, collaborates with the director for Vincenzo.

Vincenzo slated to premiere in the first half of 2021. Are you excited? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

ALSO READ: Song Joong Ki explains the reason behind accepting Space Sweepers; Director deems actor 'hardworking and fun'

Share your comment ×