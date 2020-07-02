Vincenzo: Song Joong Ki to play a mafia consigliere opposite Jeon Yeo Bin in the upcoming K drama?

  1. Home
We might get to see Song Joong-ki in a K-drama by the end of 2020 if the actor does decide to star in Vincenzo, opposite Jeon Yeo-bin. In the upcoming tvN drama, we might see Joong-ki as Vincenzo Cassano, an Italian lawyer who also happens to be a mafia consigliere.
Song Joong-ki's agency confirmed that the actor was in talks to star in Vincenzo.
Song Joong-ki's 2020 schedule was dampened exponentially, owing to the coronavirus pandemic. Fans of the handsome actor were all set to see him on the big screen with Space Sweepers, scheduled for a summer release, but the movie has been pushed to a Chuseok premiere instead. The 34-year-old was also shooting for Bogota in Columbia but the production had to be stalled and because of the tampered date conflicts, Joong-ki had to step away from starring as the late iconic singer-songwriter, Yoo Jae-ha, in his biopic, Season of You and Me.

Even the shooting of Arthdal Chronicles Season 2 is up for debate as it's not yet sure as to when the production for the same will start. But, we have some good news for Joong-ki fanatics. According to Soompi, Joong-ki will be starring in the upcoming tvN drama, Vincenzo, opposite After My Death star, Jeon Yeo-bin. The Descendants of the Sun star's agency, History D&C, revealed via Soompi, "Song Joong-ki is considering [the offer] to star in the new drama, Vincenzo." If it's a yes from Joong-ki, we will see the actor play the role of Vincenzo Cassano, an Italian lawyer who also happens to be a mafia consigliere. After a major conflict, Vincenzo flees to Korea as Park Joo-hyung and encounters Hong Cha-young, a female lawyer played by Yeo-bin.

Vincenzo will be directed by Kim Hee-won of Money Flower fame and written by Park Jae-bum of The Fiery Priest fame.

Are you excited to see Song Joong-ki in Vincenzo? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

Vincenzo will be premiering in December 2020.

