Vintage Point: 18-year-old Jennifer Aniston's yearbook photo proves the Friends star has always been a stunner

Yearbook photos, for many, aren't the brightest they've ever looked! More often than not, these throwback pictures are reminders of our awkward teen years. That's unless you're Jennifer Aniston, then it's an exception... In this week's Vintage Point, Pinkvilla travels back to 1987, when Jennifer Aniston was a senior at the prestigious Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts in Manhattan.

We got our hands on a precious retro picture of the Friends star, which is Jennifer Aniston's epic yearbook photo, clicked when she was 18 years of age. The black and white close-up snapshot sees Jennifer's gorgeous eyes do all the talking, quite literally staring into your soul and looking more like a fashion photoshoot. Her brunette locks are styled in a side parting and left open while she parts her lips just a little to complete a seriously stunning yearbook photo. While Aniston has been brutally honest about her looks from her younger years, we beg to differ, because JA was gorgeous from the very beginning!

As for the heartwarming message below her yearbook photo, Jen wrote: Jennifer Aniston - "It's been a real experience! My friends and PA will live in my Heart forever. I'll miss U DREA XO" Getty Images described the photo: "Jennifer Aniston's 1987 yearbook picture from LaGuardia High School of Music and the Arts. (Photo by Lorenzo Ciniglio/Sygma via Getty Images)" Interestingly, LaGuardia's alumni also include Timothée Chalamet and Nicki Minaj, amongst several others.

Check out Jennifer Aniston's 1987 yearbook photo below:

Jennifer's yearbook photo is proof that once a stunna, always a stunna!

Meanwhile, on the work front, Jennifer Aniston's upcoming projects include The Morning Show Season 3 and Murder Mystery 2.

