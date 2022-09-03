Vintage Point: Kate Middleton's 2005 Graduation photo proves the Duchess of Cambridge is a timeless beauty

Exubering evergreen elegance in every "royal" step she graciously takes is Kate Middleton! The Duchess of Cambridge has time and again proven that she's a perennial beauty beyond compare, especially with her impeccable fashion sense. In this week's Vintage Point, Pinkvilla travels back to 2005, when Kate Middleton and husband Prince William graduated from the University of St Andrews in Fife, Scotland...

On June 15, 2005, the then 23-year-old royal Kate Middleton and Prince William had their graduation ceremony. Kate was all smiles and embraced her classy graduate side, adorned in a crisp white shirt paired with a black pencil skirt, matching pumps and transparent stockings alongside her black graduation gown. The Duchess of Cambridge left her cascading brown locks open while opting for minimum accessories: a diamond pendant necklace and diamond hoop earrings. The natural makeup look makes Catherine look ethereal beyond belief, showcasing how she hasn't aged a day when compared to her now in 2022!

Getty Images described the photo: "ST ANDREWS, SCOTLAND - JUNE 23: (NO UK SALES FOR 28 DAY) Prince William's girlfriend, Kate Middleton, arrives for his graduation ceremony at the University Of St Andrews on June 15, 2005 in St Andrew's, Scotland. The Prince receives his 2:1 Master Of Arts (Honours) Degree in Geography at Scotland's oldest university, marking the end of his university education. (Photo by Daily Mail/Pool/Anwar Hussein Collection/Getty Images)"

Check out Kate Middleton's stunning photo from her graduation ceremony in 2005 below:

Kate's a timeless beauty, indeed!

For the unversed, Kate Middleton graduated from the University of St Andrews with an undergraduate MA (2:1 Honours) in the history of art. It was during her time in uni that Middleton and Prince William met and fell in love. The rest, as they say, is history...

