Vintage Point: Kim Kardashian's 'biker-inspired' 1993 family portrait is nothing short of rockstar chic
In this week's Vintage Point, Pinkvilla travels back to 1993 and shows you the Kardashian-Jenners' family portrait that looks straight out of magazine cover.
The Kardashian-Jenner family make it quite easy to "keep up" with them, given how most of their lives have been in front of cameras, whether it be on Keeping Up with the Kardashians or The Kardashians! No matter what you may think of them, if there's one thing about the fam to always admire, it's their tight-knit bond, in spite of the complicated family tree. In this week's Vintage Point, Pinkvilla travels back to 1993, when a teenage Kim Kardashian posed with her clan for a fun family portrait...
Family portraits are a heartwarming tradition that the Kardashian-Jenners follow every year, no matter what. Their 1993 family portrait might probably be one of their most epic! Giving off major "rockstar chic" vibes, the fam-jam is twinning and winning in all-black attires, dominated by leather jackets. You can clearly tell which decade the picture was clicked thanks to the different trademark 90s hairdos adorned by the family members. From Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian's "in vogue" expressions to Khloé Kardashian's bright smile along with Kris Jenner and Caitlyn Jenner's toothy grins, their 1993 family portrait looks like it came straight out of a magazine cover. Also featured in the photo are Rob Kardashian, Brandon Jenner, Brody Jenner, Burton Jenner and Cassandra Jenner alongside their adorable family dog.
Getty Images described the photo: "LOS ANGELES - 1993: (clockwise from top left) Burton Jenner, Khloe Kardashian, Bruce Jenner, Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Brandon Jenner, Brody Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Robert Kardashian, Jr. and Cassandra Jenner of the celebrity Jenner and Kardashian families featured in the TV show 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' pose for a family portrait in 1993 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Maureen Donaldson/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)"
Check out the Kardashian-Jenners' 1993 family portrait below:
What a rocking family portrait, fit for the Kardashian-Jenners, indeed!
You'd notice that missing from the family portrait are two key family members, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner. This is because of the timeline, as Kendall and Kylie were born in 1995 and 1997, respectively.
