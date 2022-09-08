Vintage Point: Kim Kardashian's 'biker-inspired' 1993 family portrait is nothing short of rockstar chic

The Kardashian-Jenner family make it quite easy to "keep up" with them, given how most of their lives have been in front of cameras, whether it be on Keeping Up with the Kardashians or The Kardashians! No matter what you may think of them, if there's one thing about the fam to always admire, it's their tight-knit bond, in spite of the complicated family tree. In this week's Vintage Point, Pinkvilla travels back to 1993, when a teenage Kim Kardashian posed with her clan for a fun family portrait...

Family portraits are a heartwarming tradition that the Kardashian-Jenners follow every year, no matter what. Their 1993 family portrait might probably be one of their most epic! Giving off major "rockstar chic" vibes, the fam-jam is twinning and winning in all-black attires, dominated by leather jackets. You can clearly tell which decade the picture was clicked thanks to the different trademark 90s hairdos adorned by the family members. From Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian's "in vogue" expressions to Khloé Kardashian's bright smile along with Kris Jenner and Caitlyn Jenner's toothy grins, their 1993 family portrait looks like it came straight out of a magazine cover. Also featured in the photo are Rob Kardashian, Brandon Jenner, Brody Jenner, Burton Jenner and Cassandra Jenner alongside their adorable family dog.