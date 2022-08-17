Vintage Point: Princess Diana holding 3-month-old Prince Harry in her arms at his Christening is a royal sight

Keeping up with the royal family hasn't always been an easy ride, but it's the historical moments that remain etched in everyone's hearts. Prince Harry is a fine example when it comes to spilling piping hot "royal" tea as we look back at a time when he was, in fact, a royal baby! In this week's Vintage Point, Pinkvilla travels back to 1984, when the Duke of Sussex was merely three-months-old...

Born on September 15, 1984, Prince Harry was christened Henry Charles Albert David three months later on December 21. The christening took place at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, which is interestingly where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle got married. We got our hands on a precious photo from the christening of Prince Harry cuddled comfortably in his darling mother Princess Diana's arms as she sits, looking elegant as ever. While Harry is adorned in an elaborate off-white christening gown, with historic attributions, and staring off into the distance, the Princess of Wales looks gorgeous as a mom-of-two in a royal blue dress with a matching hat, black pumps and a diamond choker neckpiece.

Getty Images described the photo: "THREE-MONTH-OLD PRINCE HENRY OF WALES, ON HIS CHRISTENING DAY WITH HIS MOTHER THE PRINCESS OF WALES. (Photo by PA Images via Getty Images)"

Check out Prince Harry and Princess Diana's heartwarming portrait photo from the Duke of Sussex's christening in 1984 below:

You could tell from the get-go that Harry was going to be Diana's apple of her eyes!

Decades later, in 2019, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle would be in Princess Diana's position at the christening of their son Archie, 3, taking place at Queen Elizabeth II's private chapel at Windsor Castle on July 6. The striking resemblance between baby Archie and baby Harry at their respective christenings is uncanny. Moreover, Archie's christening gown was passed down to him by Prince William and Kate Middleton's children - Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4, who all adorned the piece at their respective baptisms. On the other hand, Harry and Meghan's daughter Lilibet did not have a christening ceremony as Harry and Meghan had given up their working royal titles by then.

