Vintage Point: When Angelina Jolie's sexy 'right leg' did all the talking as THE fashion moment at Oscars 2012

Angelina Jolie may have many talented feathers under her impressive hat as a gifted actress, filmmaker and philanthropist, but she is also known as a fashion icon with many iconic moments to boast in her flourishing career! However, if there is one that takes the cake and eats it too, it has to be her bold and beautiful appearance at the Oscars 2012 alongside ex-husband Brad Pitt.

Taking a trip down "visual" memory lane with Pinkvilla's new series Vintage Point - where we relive epic/viral throwback snaps from Hollywood history books - it was at the 84th Academy Awards (At that time, Brangelina was still a thing and ruling the world as the ultimate power couple!) when Angelina Jolie walked the red carpet and had everyone stop and stare, gasping in awe. Adorned in a strapless black deep velvet gown by Versace, it was the risky thigh-high slit that the fashion police - actually, the entire world - just couldn't stop talking about! More importantly, it was Angie's exaggerated "right leg" pop that became a pop culture moment and victim to countless memes generator. It wasn't just on the red carpet, though, that Jolie struck the provocative pose...

While presenting an Oscar on stage, Angelina Jolie maintained a similar sexy pose, with her right leg on display to be envious over! So much so that it prompted Alexander Payne, Jim Rash and Nat Faxon - writers of The Descendants, who won the Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay presented by Angelina herself - to mimic the Eternals star's dramatic, sultry pose while accepting their Oscar.

Check out Angelina Jolie's "right leg" doing all the fashion talk and becoming a part of pop culture history at Oscars 2012 below:

Angelina Jolie, back then and now, knows how to steal the spotlight, in any room she enters!

Is Angelina Jolie's gorgeous Oscars 2012 appearance your favourite fashion moment of the beautiful Oscar winner? Share your personal stylish picks with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.

Meanwhile, in 2019, at the LA premiere of Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, Angelina Jolie spoke candidly with Extra on the red carpet - where she adorned another stunning, sparking Versace black number - about her historical fashion moment at Oscars 2012 in detail: "I have some panels that are see-through, so we have a secret slit, actually," Angie noted before recalling, "There's a whole longer story behind that — I had a more complicated dress and I wore the more comfortable dress, which was that one, and I think I was just so comfortable that... I think when you feel comfortable, when you feel yourself — which is very much the theme of the film [Maleficent: Mistress of Evil], and we know this in life — you embrace it. And sometimes, maybe it appears to be a thing, I don't know."

ALSO READ: THROWBACK: A four-hour-old Angelina Jolie in her father Jon Voight's arms is a sight to behold