Vintage Point: When Priyanka Chopra rocked a white saree with a sexy belly button piercing at TIFF 2009

In a decade's time, Priyanka Chopra has taken over Hollywood by storm, similar to her Bollywood dominance! While globetrotting the world for her work, Malti Marie's multihyphenate mommy is also a fashion icon for millions, being a constant presence in Best Dressed Lists, from the Oscars and Emmys to her own movie premieres. In this week's Vintage Point, Pinkvilla travels back to 2009, when a then 27-year-old Priyanka Chopra attended the Toronto International Film Festival...

TIFF 2009 saw the premiere of Priyanka Chopra's movie What's Your Rashee? and walking the red carpet like it was her own personal runway was PeeCee herself. The Quantico star rocked a white saree by Manish Malhotra - with sparking silver embellishments similar to the clutch she held in tow - which screamed indo-fusion as it was paired with a matching strapless blouse. The saree was draped in an edgy twist to show off the actress' toned midriff. Accessorised with dangling pearl earrings, it was Chopra's sexy belly button piercing that stole the whole damn show and obliged everyone to stop and stare. Sporting a sophisticated short hairdo with impeccable curls, shiny silver stilettos and huge black sunglasses rounded off Priyanka's daring attire, which had everyone talking. At the time, PeeCee's look drew out a mixed reaction from the fashion police.