Vintage Point: When Queen's proud smile for Prince Harry at his Military Graduation made him blush

On April 12, 2006, Queen Elizabeth II beamed with pride as she watched Prince Harry 's military graduation ceremony at Sandhurst Military Academy in Surrey, England. While inspecting soldiers at their passing-out Sovereign's Parade, the usually composed Queen Elizabeth had a wide grin ready for her darling grandson. Prince Harry - who was decked impeccably in his military uniform - was left blushing red, matching his ginger hair, well after the end of the short and sweet interaction. This precious moment captured showcased the close-knit equation between The Queen and Prince Harry, which remained constant even after. Although Harry may have grudges against his family, but he has always had nothing but praises for his grandma.

Prince Harry's equation with his family - after he and Meghan Markle stepped back from their working royals tag and relocated to LA - has been anything but rosy. However, there is one thing that hasn't changed: the Duke of Sussex's love for his beloved grandmother Queen Elizabeth II. In this week's Vintage Point , Pinkvilla travels back to 2006, when Prince Harry graduated from Sandhurst Military Academy...

Getty Images described the photo: "SURREY, ENGLAND - APRIL 12: Queen Elizabeth II as proud grandmother smiles at Prince Harry as she inspects soldiers at their passing-out Sovereign's Parade at Sandhurst Military Academy on April 12, 2006 in Surrey, England. (Photo by Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images)"

This endearing snap of Prince Harry and Queen Elizabeth is proof of the royal grandma-grandson's eternal bond!

After the 96-year-old monarch peacefully passed away at her Sandringham estate on September 8, Prince Harry mentioned the aforementioned milestone moment in his tribute to Her Majesty: "Granny, while this final parting brings us great sadness, I am forever grateful for all of our first meetings — from my earliest childhood memories with you, to meeting you for the first time as my commander-in-chief, to the first moment you met my darling wife and hugged your beloved great-grandchildren. I cherish these times shared with you, and the many other special moments in between. You are already sorely missed."

Notably, Prince Harry was initially not allowed to don his military uniform for Queen Elizabeth II's funeral events, the reason being that only working royals were allowed to do so. This was met with major public backlash as Harry - with his decade-long service to the British Army - was amongst the only few royals who served in active war, undertaking two tours of Afghanistan. The 38-year-old royal family member also founded the Invictus Games, an international multi-sport event for wounded, injured and sick servicemen and women, including serving and veterans both. It didn't help matters when ex-royal Prince Andrew, who has been accused of sexual assault, was granted special permission to wear his military uniform for one of his mother's funeral events. Eventually, King Charles III granted his youngest son special permission to don his military uniform for his grandmother's final vigil. At Queen Elizabeth II's funeral service, Prince Harry alongside Meghan Markle was seen clearly distraught upon losing a special family member, who meant the absolute world to him.

