Viola Davis celebrates 55th birthday by buying the plantation where she was born: Today, I own it, all of it

Acclaimed actress Viola Davis celebrated her 55th birthday by buying the plantation where she was born. Davis shared this news through a moving post on Twitter. Scroll down to see Viola’s post.

The Help actress Viola Davis recently bought the house she was born in and the surrounding land, the veteran star announced this news on her 55th birthday. If you don’t know, Viola was born on a former plantation in South Carolina. “The above is the house where I was born on August 11, 1965. It is the birthplace of my story. Today on my 55th year of life….I own it….all of it,” Viola posted on Tuesday to mark her birthday.

She added a quote to her tweet, which read “May you live long enough to know why you were born” which is a Cherokee Birth Blessing.

The above is the house where I was born August 11, 1965. It is the birthplace of my story. Today on my 55th year of life....I own it....all of it. "May you live long enough to know why you were born.”

-Cherokee Birth Blessing- pic.twitter.com/CatJK405BL — Viola Davis (@violadavis) August 11, 2020

Viola spoke about the home back in 2016, telling Entertainment Weekly, “I wasn’t on it long, because I was the fifth child, and so we moved soon after I was born. I mean, I went back to visit briefly but still not aware of the history. I think I read one slave narrative of someone who was on that plantation which was horrific. 160 acres of land and my grandfather was a sharecropper. Most of my uncles and cousins, they’re farmers. That’s the choice that they had. My grandmother’s house was a one-room shack. I have a picture of it on my phone because I think it’s a beautiful picture.”

Viola recently opened up about racial injustice in an interview with Vanity Fair. Davis shared that her protests did not just begin with the surge in racial justice activism this year. "I feel like my entire life has been a protest. My production company is my protest. Me not wearing a wig at the Oscars in 2012 was my protest. It is a part of my voice, just like introducing myself to you and saying, ‘Hello, my name is Viola Davis'," she said.

The actress also shared that she regretted doing 2011's The Help. She said she took the time to further elaborate on how the film's storyline caters primarily to its white viewers. "Not a lot of narratives are also invested in our humanity. They're invested in the idea of what it means to be Black, but it's catering to the white audience," she said.

ALSO READ: Viola Davis feels like her entire life has been a protest

Share your comment ×