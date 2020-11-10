Viola Davis OPENS UP about pay disparity between Black and White actresses; Says ‘I fully expect changes’

Viola Davis recently opened up about the pay disparity gaps between the Black and White actresses in Hollywood even today. Read ahead to see what she said.

How To Get Away with Murder star Viola Davis recently spoke out about knowing her worth and getting equal pay during an interview with InStyle magazine. The 55-year-old Oscar winner has spoken out about pay disparity in the past and this time she shared more thoughts on it during her interview, comparing it to eating a full meal instead of just the leftovers. “I want and I expect to get the same filet mignon that white actresses get,” Viola shared.

“Cooked at the exact temperature. You cannot throw me a bone with a really nice little piece of meat still on it and expect that’s good enough for me.” She goes on, “I love my collard greens and all of that, and I know we were given the leftovers. I know how to cook that, but I want a filet mignon.”

Viola added, “The differences in pay and the lack of access to opportunities are huge. I fully expect changes. I’m trying to lift my hopes up. Even if it takes a little bit of vodka. If we don’t move forward together, then we don’t move forward.”

