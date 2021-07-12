Viola Davis pens an emotional note to daughter Genesis on her 11th birthday: You make my life

Viola Davis celebrated her daughter Genesis on her 11th birthday with a fun celebration and a sweet note on Instagram. Scroll down to see what she said.

Actress Viola Davis' daughter Genesis recently celebrated her birthday with a magical celebration this weekend. Viola, along with her husband Julius Tennon and her mother Mary Alice Davis celebrated Genesis' 11th birthday at The Sugar Factory in Los Angeles this weekend, the family even snapped pictures with Genesis' Harry Potter-inspired cake. If you didn’t know, Davis welcomed her daughter into their family via adoption back in 2011.

Later in the day, the award-winning actress also honoured their daughter on Instagram through a sweet post. "Can it get anymore perfect!?!?! ALL my loves....daughter, hubby and my mommy. Happy 11th birthday G. Mama, Daddy and Grandma love you sooo much," Davis, 55, captioned the family photo. "You make my life. Love YOU!!!"

Davis' costars from The Help Bryce Dallas Howard and Octavia Spencer both wished Genesis a happy birthday in the comments of the post. "Happy Birthday!!," Howard wrote while Spencer added, "Happy Birthday Gee" "Happy Birthday Genesis," Tina Lawson also replied. Queer Eye's Bobby Berk commented, "She loves her Harry Potter!"

In other news, Viola made headliens in July 2020 when she got candid about the BLM movement. Speaking to Variety, she said: "I feel like my entire life has been a protest. My production company is my protest. Me not wearing a wig at the Oscars in 2012 was my protest. It is a part of my voice, just like introducing myself to you and saying, ‘Hello, my name is Viola Davis'." The actress also shared that she regretted doing 2011's "The Help". She said she took the time to further elaborate on how the film's storyline caters primarily to its white viewers.

