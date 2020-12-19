Viola Davis pokes fun at her daughter’s expensive Christmas presents list; Reveals how she turned her down

In an interview with Jimmy Kimmel, Viola Davis detailed her 10-year-old daughter Genesis’ expensive Christmas list. Scroll down to see what she said.

Viola Davis' daughter was not getting away with her Christmas list this year! During the Thursday, December 17 episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live, the How to Get Away with Murder star recalled having to tell her 10-year-old daughter Genesis Tennon that her extravagant Christmas requests were getting denied. "This was her first year making a list," the Oscar winner explained. "She had things on that list where I had to say, ‘Let me tell you something, okay Genesis? I don't care how much money you think mommy has, 98 percent of the stuff on this list you're not gonna get.'"

The proud mom, who shares Genesis with her husband, actor Julius Tennon, noted that she doesn't care "how nice" her daughter has been, the preteen was not receiving the more expensive gifts. "You're not getting that iPhone. You're not getting that camera with the tripod on it. You're not getting half the stuff on this list," Viola laughed, before adding, "That's the kind of mommy I am."

Host Jimmy Kimmel added, "You have to figure out a way, otherwise they don't appreciate if you give them too much stuff, right?" To which the 55-year-old agreed and recalled asking her daughter, "Do you know how much that iPhone cost? Three hundred and sixty-five dollars—do you have USD 365? Because I'm not spending that on a phone." This holiday season, the actress is starring in the critically-acclaimed film Ma Rainey's Black Bottom alongside the late, great Chadwick Bosemen, which was released on Netflix on Dec. 17.

ALSO READ: Viola Davis feels like her entire life has been a protest

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×