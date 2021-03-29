Viola Davis says playing Michelle Obama onscreen caused ‘temporary insanity’; Calls her experience terrifying

Viola Davis recently got candid about essaying the role of former First Lady Michelle Obama in her new project. Scroll down to see what she said.

Hollywood veteran Viola Davis, who will be essaying the role of Michelle Obama in the Showtime series, The First Lady, recently opened up about her experience portraying the character. For the unversed, the 55-year-old actress was cast as the wife of the 44th President in the upcoming show that is described as “a revelatory reframing of American leadership, told through the lens of the women at the heart of the White House.” While Michelle herself was more than please to hear about Viola’s casting, and even previously said that she feels “that I’m not worthy…Anything Viola does, she does it with passion and vigour, and I know she will do no less for this role.”

Viola felt differently. During an appearance on The Tonight Show, Viola says that taking the role was part of “temporary insanity. I lost my damn mind for about five minutes, and I made a decision I can’t take back.” Then, she also returned the praise Michelle gave to her. “The woman is a damn goddess. Everybody knows her. Everybody feels like they want to protect her. Here’s the thing: I’m just going to do the best I can,” Viola adds, and revealed that she has spoken to Michelle for many hours about portraying her on-screen.

“It’s terrifying,” Viola said. “Here’s the thing — Sometimes, someone doesn’t live up to whatever image you have of them in your head. But when they do live up to the image, it’s quite frightening.”

ALSO READ: Viola Davis feels like her entire life has been a protest

Share your comment ×