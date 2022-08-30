Viola Davis' The Woman King set to have English and Tamil releases across India

Clear out the dates! Viola Davis starrer The Woman King is inching forward to a much-awaited theatrical release. Given Davis' A-list standing as an Academy Award winner, there has been significant buzz about the film all around the Internet with fans eagerly waiting for its release. But before its release, Sony has some great news for Davis' Indian fanbase.

The film is set to launch in theatres across India on October 5 in English as well as Tamil. The film is a historical epic that has been weaved after being inspired by true events. It follows an all-female warrior unit the Agojie who protected the African kingdom of Dahomey back in the 19th century which was one of the most powerful states of Africa at the time. Besides Viola Davis, the film has a stellar cast including Thuso Mbedu, Captain Marvel star Lashana Lynch, John Boyega, Adrienne Warren, Jayme Lawson and Hero Fiennes Tiffin.

Sony took to its official Instagram handle to announce the arrival of the highly anticipated film to Indian theatres and wrote, "A warrior becomes a legend! Don’t miss out on the chance to see this historical epic #TheWomanKing coming to theatres on October 5th, in English and Tamil." Directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood, the film has been making Oscar-buzz even before its upcoming release as many believe in the greatness of the story and the talented minds behind the film that has come forward to put together an extremely unique story on the big screen.

Check out the trailer for The Woman King below:

