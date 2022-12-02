Violent Night Review: David Harbour's hammer-wielding Santa Claus is 'gory, jolly' fun in Christmas actioner

Violent Night is filled to the brim with varying genres all wrapped up under the blanket of Christmas. Santa Claus ( David Harbour ) is a grumpy old man, who vilifies video game-obsessed kids for being greedy. Between getting drunk, puking on bartenders and peeing atop his sleigh, Santa still begrudgingly fulfils the wishes of children who were "nice" this year. This is how he ends up in the Lightstone mansion, courtesy of "nice" Trudy (Leah Brady), business hothead Gertrude Lightstone's (Beverly D'Angelo) favourite granddaughter. However, the Lightstone House has been invaded by the "naughty" Scrooge (John Leguizamo) and his lackeys (undercover Lightstone staff), who hold the Lightstone clan hostage to steal USD 300 million from the vault. The Lightstone family has its own set of wacky-sane members; Gertrude's functional son and Trudy's father Jason (Alex Hassell), Jason's estranged, mindful wife Linda Matthews (Alexis Louder), Gertrude's dysfunctional daughter Alva (Edi Patterson), Alva's 'wannabe' actor husband and annoying TikToker son Morgan Steele (Cam Gigandet) and Bertrude (Alexander Elliot), respectively. Upon Trudy's call for help, Santa is obliged to beat the bad guys in this R-rated Home Alone meets Die Hard Christmas action-comedy.

Opinion:

With the countless number of "feel good" Christmas flicks making the rounds this festive season, Violent Night comes as a breath of fresh air for me. From the get-go, the Tommy Wirkola directorial makes it clear that you're either all in or out when Santa Claus barfs onto an unfortunate bartender. David Harbour - famously known as Chief Hopper from Stranger Things - gets his solo time to shine in Violent Night as mercenary Santa Claus and he runs wild with it. David has a charming screen presence, on any screen we see him. While the actor is at his peak when he's wielding a hammer or skates to slash the bad guys' throats and using Christmas ornaments like a star trinket to gauge someone's eye out, there's also emotional stability shown by Harbour during his walkie-talkie interludes with Leah Brady's Trudy. Speaking of Leah, the young actress isn't given the stereotypical kid in distress role and rather gets her own time to shine with some quirky booby traps set in place. The always reliable John Leguizamo packs a mean punch as Scrooge, a perfect enemy to Santa Claus. As for the rest of the supporting cast, the arcs are so terribly underdeveloped that you're almost hoping they get killed off in unique ways.

As for Violent Night's storyline, Pat Casey and John Miller's half-baked script gets overindulgent between ticking off Christmas-centric boxes and adding every genre possible known to Hollywood. Some of the jokes are just the right amount of witty while most feel edgily forced, especially the sex jokes. Not enough narrative nourishing is done as the primary focus lies predominantly on the action sequences, which are as entertaining as it gets. Jonathan Eusebio - stunt co-ordinator of the John Wick franchise, Black Panther, Deadpool 2, etc. - gets innovative with the action scenes in Violent Night as Matthew Weston's on-your-face cinematography is the perfect counterpart. With a 112 minutes runtime, Jim Page's editing is the perfect filler to not make it excruciatingly difficult on the eyes. A special mention to Dominic Lewis' score, which adds a hilarious Christmas touch, especially when Santa Claus goes on a killing spree.

At the end of the day, Violent Night openly inspires itself from Christmas classics like Home Alone and Die Hard to gift the audience a no-brainer, almost-slasher fun to watch over the holiday season. Seeing David Harbour wreck havoc as Santa Claus on a "violent night" is just what I needed to bid 2022 a splattering goodbye!

Plus Points:

David Harbour has a ton of fun playing eccentric Santa Claus in Violent Night, especially during the gobsmacking action sequences. His heartwarming scenes with Leah Brady are delivered with an emotional punch. The fight scenes are spectacular, in terms of creativity.

Minus Points:

As I expected, Violent Night relies heavily on the bloody action sequences and has an uneven storyline, which tries to incorporate cheesy Christmas motifs while trying to be bada*s about it. Inspite of a few one-liners that will leave you chuckling, Pat Casey and Josh Miller's dialogues are borderline absurd, and not the good kind. Except for David Harbour, Leah Brady and John Leguizamo's performances, the rest of the cast feels lost in translation.

Highlights:

David Harbour going bats**t crazy on the bad guys in Violent Night is a Christmas miracle.

Leah Brady's sprightly performance is the highlight from the supporting cast.

Jonathan Eusebio's crisp fight choreography - interlaced with Dominic Lewis' score and a 'killer' Christmas classics soundtrack - is festive-level epic.

Conclusion:

In finality, Violent Night gives you exactly what it promises; a "gory, jolly" popcorn entertainer with a wicked David Harbour's "hammer time" in tow!