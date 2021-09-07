VIRAL: Rihanna & ASAP Rocky pose with Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty for a sweet snap during double date night

Rihanna and Nicki Minaj sent their fans in a tizzy as the queens of the music industry came together for a fun date night with their beaus. Rihanna and ASAP Rocky were seen posing alongside Nicki Minaj, Kenneth Petty and their son. The photos went viral in no time as fans were delighted to see Rihanna and Minaj dropping some fun photos and videos.

Minaj took to her Instagram to drop some amazing snaps with Rihanna who was accompanied by her boyfriend ASAP Rocky. The unexpected reunion of the two divas certainly left netizens surprised and they could not stop gushing over their photos which showed RiRi and Minaj's strong bond. Rihanna and her beau were also seen bonding with Minaj's son who also posed along with the two couples.

Apart from their glamorous photo together from the fun evening, Minaj also took her Instagram stories to share few short videos from her hangout session with Rihanna. The Anaconda hitmaker also wrote some cool hashtags to describe her date night as he captioned the photo as, "#RokNRiha #QueenRih #CaribbeanGirlsRunit Love her downnnnnnn #NewYorkSh*t #YKTFV."

Check out Nicki Minaj's post here:

It's no surprise that Nicki and Rihanna are good friends. The duo has remained extremely supportive of each other over the years. Recently, after Rihanna was announced a billionaire by Forbes, Minaj was among the first ones to react to the news as she said, "A BILLI-ON here, a BILLI-ON there" in a post praising her friend.

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky also took the former's seven-year-old niece, Majesty who is the daughter of Rihanna's cousin, Noella Alstrom to their recent outing with Minaj and her family. Majesty was seen featuring in one of Nicki's Instagram stories where the duo had a cute interaction.

