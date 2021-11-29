Virgil Abloh passes away at 41; Priyanka Chopra, Karan Johar, Sonam Kapoor & others offer condolences

Sunday was a dark day in the fashion world as it was announced that Off White's chief executive officer and founder Virgil Abloh passed away at 41 after battling cancer for years in private. A tweet was issued from LVMH’s official account who posted the devastating news with Abloh’s photo and a statement from CEO of LVMH Bernard Arnault. As soon as the news came in, notable celebrities from around the world started pouring in their condolences for the immensely talented fashion designer. Indian celebrities such as Karan Johar, Priyanka Chopra, Sonam Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, and others came forward to express their grief and shock.

Director Karan Johar was heartbroken and took to Instagram to express his disbelief at Abloh’s untimely death. He wrote, ‘This is just heartbreaking! RIP! What an immensely talented fashion force! He will be sorely missed,’ on his story. Priyanka Chopra shared the designer's picture on her story and penned down a small message, ‘Gone too soon.’ Sonam Kapoor, sympathising with the deceased’s family, wrote ‘This is so sad. I feel for his family. So young and dynamic. Rest in peace’ and shared one of Virgil Abloh’s Instagram posts.

Actor Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, absolutely shook by Virgil’s death penned down an emotional message and made an Instagram post. “it’s going be Very hard to look at all the things I own that he’s created the same way but I will wear them with pride and always have great admiration and respect…” he wrote. Abhishek Bachchan tweeted about Virgil as well.

Take a look at the celebrities' messages:

Rest in peace Virgil Abloh. — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) November 28, 2021

What can you say when a force like @virgilabloh is taken too soon? You gave the world so much, in so little time. And created with intensity...knowing better than the rest of us that life is short, but anything is possible. I'm honored to have known you. Thank you for sharing your gift with us," he wrote.

Virgil Abloh was an American entrepreneur and fashion designer. He was Louis Vuitton's menswear collection's artistic director as well as the founder and CEO of Off-White, a Milan-based fashion house.

