Virgin River renewed for Season 6 on Netflix; Here's what you can expect

Netflix has finally announced "Virgin River" for a sixth season, which does call for a summer binge to catch up on all the pending episodes of Virgin River in order to enjoy the all-new season that will be dropping soon.

The news was revealed at Netflix's first-ever upfront presentation. Season 5 of the popular drama series has yet to be announced, but it is likely to start in the autumn.

Previous season outlook

Seasons 4 and 5 of "Virgin River" were renewed in 2021, with Season 4 premiering in July 2022. The series is based on the same-named Robyn Carr novel series.

Cast members who will be gracing the screen

Alexandra Breckenridge, Martin Henderson, Tim Matheson, Annette O'Toole, Colin Lawrence, Benjamin Hollingsworth, Lauren Hammersley, Grayson Gurnsey, Sarah Dugdale, Zibby Allen, and Marco Grazzini star in the series.

Storyline of the Virgin River

The show covers the lives of the people who live in the titular Northern California town, including nurse practitioner Mel (Breckenridge), bar owner and veteran Jack (Henderson), town doctor Doc (Matheson), mayor Hope (O'Toole), and many more.

The programme has been a huge success for Netflix. Season 4 of the programme dethroned 'Stranger Things' at the top of the Nielsen top 10 streaming rankings, garnering 2.6 billion minutes of viewing in its first three days of availability.

About the series

‘Virgin River’ was adapted for television by Sue Tenney, who also served as showrunner for the first four seasons. Season 5 saw the addition of Patrick Sean Smith as showrunner and executive producer.

Roma Roth, Jocelyn Freid, and Christopher E. Perry are executive producers. Carr served as executive producer for Season 1. Amy Palmer Robertson, Debra Fordham, and Lisa Marie Petersen served as co-executive producers alongside Ian Hay as producer and Sally Dixon as co-producer. The production of the programme is under the direction of Reel World Management.

