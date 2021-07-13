Virgin River’s Martin Henderson reacts to Jack's Big Secret: I was shocked and confused

Spoiler Alert: The 46-year-old actor Martin Henderson spoke about his character Jack's big secret in episode 5 of the third season.

Virgin River season 3 is streaming now on Netflix. Martin Henderson spoke about a secret of the character Jack, which happened in episode five of the third season. Martin shared his first reaction to learning about the same. Spoiler alert: Jack has a secret ex-wife named Mandy. The 46-year-old actor was shocked and confused as he learnt about it.

In an interview with TVLine, Martin Henderson said, “I just about spat my coffee out when I read that in the script. Like most of the audience, and certainly like Mel, I was shocked and confused. I called [showrunner Sue Tenney] and I was like, ‘He was married? Why didn’t I know that?’ I got kind of offended on Mel’s behalf. Why wouldn’t he have shared something so relevant?”

In episode 6, the character Jack offers up an explanation, saying, “There’s not much to tell. We got married right out of high school, I joined the Marines and she filed for divorce when I shipped off to Iraq. The whole marriage lasted less than three months. It’s not something I ever think about.”

Henderson then spoke about Jack’s sincerity. “Jack is being sincere when he says it’s not something he ever thinks about. The relationship never had time to evolve into anything deep or serious. I don’t think it was some great love, so much as she wanted to get married and he said OK. He was a young man.” Martin further acknowledged that Mandy showing up in Virgin River would complicate things even further, adding, “It’s possible with this show.”

