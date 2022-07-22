Virgin River Season 4: Fans hail 'feel-good' fourth instalment as the best so far

With the Virgin River season 4 out, fans have been eager to take all the suspense of the last season's cliffhanger ending off their chest. Based on the books of Robyn Carr, the showrunners of the series are Sue Tenney, Roma Roth, and Chris Perry. With an ensemble cast, the show stars Alexandra Breckenridge, Martin Henderson, Colin Lawrence, Lauren Hammersley and more.

The Netflix series circles around the character of Mel played by Alexandra Breckenridge who stumbles upon an ad to work as a midwife and nurse practitioner in the remote Northern California town of Virgin River, hoping to leave her painful life behind. But soon discovers that life in the small town isn't as simple as she thought it would be. The official synopsis for season 4 of the series reads, "Despite not knowing whether her baby belongs to her deceased husband, Mark or Jack, Mel begins Season Four with a sense of optimism. While Jack is supportive and excited, the question of paternity continues to gnaw at him."

After the release of the fourth instalment, fans took to Twitter to share their opinions of the new season. The timeline was overflowing with enthusiasm and positive remarks for the show and its newest edition. Most screaming in wait for the next season which has been approved for production already. Though there were just a few who did not enjoy the "cheesy" screenplay, others supported the "feel-good" quality of the small-town drama.

Check out how Twitterati reacted to Virgin River Season 4 below:

