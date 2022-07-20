Virgin River Season 4 Review: Alexandra Breckenridge & Martin Henderson's show is high on its emotional appeal

Virgin River

Virgin River Cast: Alexandra Breckenridge, Martin Henderson

Virgin River Creator: Sue Tenney, Robyn Carr

Streaming Platform: Netflix

Virgin River has returned for its fourth season and it's not all that surprising given how the show seems to fulfil the missing space for shows such as the likes of Gilmore Girls among others which capture the quintessential American town life by chronicling the lives of varied characters their connections formed in the neighbourhood. The series is a classic representation of the soap opera narratives that explore emotionally rich storylines while also keeping in check the need to melodrama that adds to its theatric appeal.

Working on shows with ensemble casts isn't an easy task but in the case of Virgin River, we have seen how the creators have successfully fleshed out interesting character arcs with every season and it's certainly the cliffhangers that have hooked the audiences to continue to remain invested in the lives of the characters of the scenic town. Despite its formulaic elements, Virgin River for many remains a perfectly bingeworthy show. Particularly because of how it has the ability to make you curl up in your bed and witness the lives of the Virgin River folks. Based on the books of Robyn Carr, the show has managed to do justice to the content of the American romance novel thanks to its apt casting.

Season 4 of Virgin River kicks off right after we saw the shocking finale of the third season that left us with many questions. In the premiere episode of the new season, we meet Mel (Alexandra Breckenridge) and Jack (Martin Henderson) in a different space as they are happily ready to welcome a baby soon. In the meantime, under the burden of whether the baby is his, Jack finds himself having nightmares but tries to brave through them by being supportive of Mel amid her high-risk pregnancy. Jack's mental health issues also get more focus over the rest of the season.

The other subplot revolves around Hope’s (Annette O'Toole) recovery from her traumatic brain injury. There's also Brady’s (Ben Hollingsworth) incarceration that forms a big part of the season. Much of the focus though remains on Jack as he tries to gear up to embrace fatherhood with Mel and goes to extra lengths to make sure she remains safe amid her pregnancy. The season finale though is expected to answer some major questions including whether Mel is having Jack's baby and of course, who actually shot Jack in the last season.

The biggest selling point of Virgin River is how it combines simplistic storytelling and makes it feel wholesome and emotionally rich. The show also makes the most of its lead couple's chemistry and hence it's Jack and Mel's love story that you find yourself rooting for all through as they face newer conflicts season after season. Although there's no denying that when the story gets stretched across twelve episodes, there are several moments that seem stretched and unnecessary to the storyline. The show's soap opera-type dialogue also gets taxing after a point and there are times you wish the show would try to induce a little more authenticity and tone down the melodrama.

The thing about romance dramas is that they are all about the feel-good nature. In terms of performances, the lead cast of the show continues to do justice to their characters they deliver emotional performances that help the audiences to connect with them. Alexandra Breckenridge as Mel and Martin Henderson as Jack make a couple that's easy on the eyes and their chemistry further makes enjoy the show more. In the new season as well Alexandra and Martin continue to serve their crackling chemistry that forms the basis of this show. Among other performers who impress us is also Annette O'Toole who nails every scene as Hope. Benjamin Hollingsworth puts on an impressive act as Brady.

All in all, the new season of Virgin River continues to play to its strengths as it keeps its focus on making the emotions shine above everything else. The performances also remain consistent and after the cliffhanger ending of the third season, the new one seems to have been well worth the wait. The show does suffer from some issues such as its weak dialogues and also pacing issues but it makes up for most of it with corny but addictive nature.