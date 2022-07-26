Virgin River Season 5: Alexandra Breckenridge and Martin Henderson TEASE Mel and Jack's future

Virgin River's fourth season released recently and as expected, the Netflix drama packed an emotional punch. The series starring Alexandra Breckenridge and Martin Henderson is one of the most popular shows on the streaming platform and it was already confirmed that it will be returning for another season. In a recent interview, Alexandra Breckenridge and Martin Henderson spoke about what Season 5 has in store for us.

While speaking to Entertainment Tonight, the two actors discussed how the show will be heading forward for their characters of Mel and Jack. While speaking about Mel, Alexandra said, "I think Mel’s journey from her childhood becomes more in focus throughout the season so that we can understand where she’s coming from and how that informs how she behaves now. But you know, I think that there’s going to be some similar twists and turns along the way."

As for Henderson, the actor spoke about his character Jack trying hard to heal himself and focus on his family. The actor also teased how the next season will give space for Jack and Mel to concentrate on their family and the baby. He said, "I feel like now Mel and Jack have an opportunity to just focus on them and their baby and their life and there’s so much hope in that. There’s a lot of possibility", via ET.

Virgin River's fifth season is expected to return with 12 episodes. The release date for the next season is yet to be confirmed. Although it has been speculated that the next season may arrive in Summer 2023.

