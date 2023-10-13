'Visibly saw me in so much pain': Revisiting moment Selena Gomez revealed Taylor Swift and her mom cried after they listened to THIS track reportedly about Justin Bieber

Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift, two of the most beloved figures in the music industry, have shared a deep and enduring friendship. In a throwback interview with Zane Lowe, Gomez opened about a pivotal moment in her life when she played her song Lose You to Love Me for Taylor Swift and her parents, resulting in an emotional and heartwarming reaction.

How Taylor Swift and her family reacted to Lose You to Love Me

During the interview, Selena Gomez discussed the journey of creating her album Rare. Gomez promised that listeners would gain insight into her life, past and present, from the very first track to the last. One of the most touching moments recounted in the interview was when Gomez shared her music with her longtime friend, Taylor Swift. Gomez recalled the day she played the videos for her songs Lose You to Love Me and Look At Her No at Swift's house, with Swift's parents present.

The music video for Lose You to Love Me resonated deeply with Swift and her mother, resulting in an emotional outpouring of tears. Gomez described the profound impact the video had on Swift and her family, noting that it transcended the quality of the song itself. The tears shed where a testament to the intimate journey Gomez had shared with her friends, who had supported her through the challenges she faced.

“I don't know. I really don’t, Taylor has been an amazing friend, for sure. My friends always stood by my side. They visibly saw me in so much pain, and they didn't want that for me, but they—sorry," Gomez paused, nearly choking up.

Swift's excitement for Gomez's inspirational music

Lowe in another interview inquired about the transformation in Gomez over time, Swift expressed her admiration for Gomez's journey, highlighting the immense pride she felt as a friend. She acknowledged that no one could articulate it better than Gomez herself but went on to say, "From my perspective as her friend, I've never felt prouder. She’s just the best. I’m really excited because when somebody has had great life experience, has had really tough things they’ve had to go through and they can process that and make art that’s going to help other people, that’s what kind of song this is. I’m stoked."

This touching moment underscored the strength of Gomez and Swift's friendship. It was a powerful reminder of the closeness they had developed over the years and the genuine care they held for each other. Selena Gomez's journey, both musically and personally, has been marked by resilience and determination.

