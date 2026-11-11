VisionQuest Episode 8 Post Credits Explained: Will Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch Return With Dr Doom in Doomsday?

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers.

VisionQuest, starring Paul Bettany and James Spader in the lead roles, is available to stream on Disney+ and JioHotstar in India. With the finale episode now available on OTT, here's an explanation of the show's post-credits scenes and how they connect to the upcoming film Avengers: Doomsday.

VisionQuest Episode 8 Post-Credits Scene Explained

VisionQuest follows White Vision (Paul Bettany) as he embarks on a journey to recover his lost humanity and make sense of his past memories. Alongside his son, Tommy Shepherd, aka Speed, he confronts various threats and searches for answers about his identity and family.

The finale reveals that Virgil Horton, the grandson of Phineas Horton and estranged husband of Jocasta, is the mysterious figure behind the events. His ultimate plan is to transfer his consciousness into Vision's synthezoid body so that he and Jocasta can rule together.

During the confrontation at the Horton mansion, Virgil fatally shoots Jocasta with Adamantium bullets. Before her final moments, she releases Ultron in the form of a swarm of billions of nanobots. Ultron uses them to construct a powerful new body and takes down Virgil.

Devastated by Jocasta's loss, Ultron ( James Spader ) turns against humanity and threatens to destroy London within eight minutes. Vision confronts him in a new red-and-gold appearance. However, realizing that Ultron's grief is driving his actions, Vision traps him in a sitcom-style simulation called “UltraVision,” helping him confront his emotions and eventually abandon his destructive plan.

Meanwhile, Vision's core burns out while powering the simulation. Tommy's super-speed powers are not enough to revive him, but Billy Maximoff, aka Wiccan, arrives through a portal from New Jersey. Combining their abilities, the brothers successfully restart their father's core.

With his sons reunited, Vision prepares to leave his internal Mindspace behind. Before departing, he hears a phone ringing, revealing that Ultron has secretly survived through a handful of nanobots. Vision is aware of his survival but chooses to let him go, giving him another chance. He also reassures Tommy that they may see Wanda again.

The finale features two post-credits scenes that tease major developments in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The mid-credits scene shows Ultron standing on a rooftop in a human avatar resembling Virgil Horton. He looks over the city while holding a flash drive containing Jocasta's program files.

The final post-credits scene returns to the ruins of Mount Wundagore, previously seen in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Doctor Doom arrives at the location and uses dark magic to clear the debris. He subsequently brings Wanda Maximoff back, whose eyes glow green upon her return.

The scene teases Scarlet Witch's comeback in Avengers: Doomsday. While further details are yet to emerge, Wanda Maximoff ( Elizabeth Olsen ) is reportedly expected to be one of the three Latverian witches under Doom's control, with amnesia. With the Darkhold in her hands, her powers could play a significant role in Doom's larger plans.

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