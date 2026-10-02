VisionQuest OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Paul Bettany, James Spader Starrer Miniseries Online

VisionQuest, starring Paul Bettany and James Spader in the lead roles, is the upcoming miniseries and a spinoff of WandaVision. The makers have now confirmed its streaming details for viewers in India.

When and where to watch VisionQuest

VisionQuest is slated to premiere on the OTT platform JioHotstar in India on October 14, 2026. The makers confirmed the streaming details through an official social media post accompanying its trailer. Outside of India, the series will be available on Disney+.

Official trailer and plot of VisionQuest

Following his resurrection in WandaVision (2021) , Vision retreats into hiding, determined to understand his identity after breaking free from those who sought to weaponize him. Isolated from the world, he embarks on a deeply personal journey of self-discovery by communicating with the artificial intelligence personas embedded within his programming, including F.R.I.D.A.Y., E.D.I.T.H., J.A.R.V.I.S., and the formidable Ultron. As each AI offers a different perspective on purpose, humanity, and free will, Vision is forced to confront the conflicting influences that have shaped his existence.

His search for peace is abruptly interrupted when a bounty is placed on his head, turning him into the target of relentless pursuers. While on the run, Vision encounters Thomas Shepherd, a mysterious teenager whose unexpected connection to him raises profound questions about legacy and family.

Believed to be either Vision's son or a reincarnated extension of his consciousness, Thomas becomes an unlikely ally as the pair flee from those determined to capture Vision. As danger closes in, Vision must protect Thomas while resisting Ultron's growing influence within his own mind and uncovering the truth behind the teenager's origins.

Ultimately, VisionQuest follows Vision's struggle to understand what it truly means to be alive as he confronts his past, embraces an uncertain future, and fights to preserve the humanity he has worked so hard to discover.

Cast and crew of VisionQuest

VisionQuest stars Paul Bettany in the titular role, alongside James Spader , Ruaridh Mollica, Todd Stashwick, T'Nia Miller, Lauren Morais, Orla Brady, Diane Morgan, Polly Frame, Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer, Emily Hampshire, James D'Arcy, and others in key roles.

Created for television by Terry Matalas, the miniseries is directed by Christopher J. Byrne, Gandja Monteiro, Vincenzo Natali, and Terry Matalas. The writing team includes Terry Matalas, Cindy Appel, Christopher Monfette, Nicole Falsetti, and Matthew Okumura.

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