Vivica A. Fox calls out Jada Pinkett Smith's 'self-righteous' response to Will Smith's Oscars slap

In the recent episode of The Wendy Williams Show, while co-hosting Vivica A. Fox talked about her views on Jada Pinkett Smith and her reaction to her husband Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars after the comedian made a joke about his wife's auto-immune disease.

Jada went on her show Red Table Talk and for the first time addressed the issue as she said, "My deepest hope is that these two intelligent, capable men have an opportunity to heal, talk this out and reconcile. With the state of the world today, we need ’em both, and we all actually need one another more than ever." She continued to add, "Until then, Will and I are continuing to do what we have done for the last 28 years — and that’s [to] keep figuring out this thing called life together," as per ET Canada.

Meanwhile, Vivica A. Fox was not having it as she shared on the show while fighting off tears, "This is going to be difficult for me." She also went on to note how she has worked with both Jada and Will in different movies. Fox then mentioned how the clip of Jada addressing the issue left her mouth sour, "When I saw this video last night, it made me cry, I’ll be very honest with you guys."

Fox revealed her views on Jada's statement, "Will Smith was defending [Jada’s] honour, that’s the reason he walked on stage and slapped because he felt like his wife had been offended so for me to see no accountability as a partner." She continued later, "I have love for the Smiths. I know their children. I’ve watched them grow up. I just wish we could have just a little more accountability and for it to not seem so self-righteous on Jada’s part and that’s my feelings."

ALSO READ Jada Pinkett Smith 'insisted' on family getaway to India amid Will Smith's Oscar controversy; Reports