Vivica Fox gushes over Liam Hemsworth; Calls her Independence Day co star a 'very giving' scene partner

Actress Vivica Fox reminisced shooting with Liam Hemsworth for 2020 film Arkansas, during a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight. The 55-year-old couldn't wait to reunite with her Independence Day co-star once again in Arkansas that released in 2020. Vivica Fox gushes "he just becomes more of a grown man" every time she meets Liam Hemsworth. "I was so thrilled when I got cast. I was fortunate that I did not have to audition, I got a call from my agent and she said, 'There is this great new film called Arkansas and it's got Liam Hemsworth and Vince Vaughn," Vivica Fox told ET.

Talking about how she felt about reuniting with 2016 film Independence Day co-star Liam Hemsworth, "It was good to see him again. And work with him again. When we did Independence Day, he kinda had that young heartthrob thing still hanging on from The Hunger Games but baby in Arkansas, Liam Hemsworth is dark, mysterious, and dangerous." Vivica had all the nice things to say about Liam Hemsworth. She said that the best thing about Liam was that he never came on the sets with a big ego and was a very giving scene partner.

Liam Hemsworth and Vivica Fox starrer Arkansas was originally slated to premiere at the South By Southwest Film Festival in March 2020, but the festival was called off due to the global coronavirus outbreak. Besides Liam Hemsworth and Vivica Fox, the film also stars John Malkovich, Michael Kenneth Williams, and Brad William Henke and is now available on online streaming websites.

