Vivo Review: Lin-Manuel Miranda's animated adventure is a visual treat with a soundtrack that truly shines

Vivo

Vivo Cast: Lin-Manuel Miranda, Gloria Estefan

Vivo Director: Kirk DeMicco

Streaming Platform: Netflix

Vivo Stars: 3/5

When Gloria Estefan wrote The Rhythm's Going to Get You in 1987, little did we know that it would hold true for Netflix's Vivo and its thoughtfully crafted music. Lin-Manuel Miranda presents a love letter of sorts to Cuban music and culture while starring as rapping Kinkajou named Vivo in Kirk DeMicco's musical adventure. There's no denying that Miranda's songwriting shines more in this film compared to its scattered screenplay. Miranda's Kinkajou breathes life into this visually colourful film that is set to plot that's simplistic, at times in the most endearing ways.

Setting itself apart from a template that often sees most animated films introducing their emotional conflicts for the second half of the film, Vivo sets off on a sombre note with a quick introduction of the Kinkajou and his only family in Cuba and musical partner Andres (Juan de Marcos). The street performer duo is content with their plaza performances until Andres receives a letter from his long lost love, who is now a famous performer Marta Sandoval (Gloria Estefan) inviting him for a performance for her last show. While Andres paints a picture of his meet with Marta in a dreamy sequence, it continues to remain an unfulfilled wish after he tragically passes away. Vivo (Lin-Manuel Miranda) is then left with the responsibility to deliver Andres' final message to Marta, his last-written song for her.

With Vivo's journey to deliver the song to Marta, the film traverses through various settings after starting off in Havana, Cuba to eventually moving on to Miami, Florida where Marta's character is to perform. With Miranda's Kinkajou delivering a hilarious commentary to the settings, with mentions of Florida's obsession with "plastic birds" in lawns make for some of the film's delightful moments.

After Miranda's rhythmically gifted Kinkajou, if there's one character that steals the show, it's his Miami adventure partner and Andres' niece's daughter, Gabi (Ynairaly Simo). The purple-haired teen gets an introductory track My Own Drum that seamlessly compliments her lark persona. Also, good luck getting this song out of your head!

Vivo and Gabi's conflicting personalities and unlikely friendship works for the film but their journey towards getting to that point seems stretched at best, particularly with the story moving into a whole portion of the Kinkajou getting stuck in Florida's Everglades. There's a whole environmental lesson on migratory birds and native animals thrust into the plot in a way that it doesn't blend well enough for its otherwise culturally centred, musical plot. The part of Vivo and Gabi's misadventures in the Everglades also introduces us to a host of other creatures including spoonbills (Brian Tyree Henry, Nicole Byer) and a giant python (Michael Rooker).

Apart from Miranda's songwriting and singing that remains the obvious highlight of the film, it's also Gabi's one-liners that bring the Floridian flavour. At one point, she tells Vivo to pretend to be her "emotional support" animal, if anyone asks why the endangered specie is running across town with her.

Visually, the film remains arresting on many counts including the adorable Kinkajou donning a straw hat. The vibrant frames capturing Cuba, Key West and the Everglades remain a treat and the mix of 2D animation in between is a delight when put together to Miranda's soundtrack laden with Broadway-style ballads and hip-hop numbers set to Latin rhythms that uplift the storytelling.

ALSO READ: Lin-Manuel Miranda RESPONDS to In The Heights colourism criticism: I promise to do better

One can also say that with this film, Lin-Manuel Miranda could be upping his chances at getting his shot of becoming an EGOT (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, Tony Awardee) considering the film could bring him an Original Song contender for the upcoming Oscars. Inside Your Heart and Keep The Beat come across as the instant standout numbers from the film's soundtrack.

All in all, Vivo makes for a musical ride that reflects the contributions of Cuban culture in music and captures the area in a much different light compared to its situation today.