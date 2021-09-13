VMAs 2021: Megan Fox & Kourtney Kardashian INTRODUCE Machine Gun Kelly, Travis Barker as 'future baby daddies'

The MTV Video Music Awards turned out to be an exciting affair considering not only did some amazing artists take the stage for performances but also some amazing award speeches were made and not to forget the artist introductions. Ahead of their performance on Papercuts, Machine Gun Kelly and Tavis Barker received a special introduction from their girlfriends, Megan Fox and Kourtney Kardashian.

Taking to the stage, Megan and Kourtney gushed about their boyfriends and Kardashian even called Barker "Super hot" during the same. Although before calling the duo onto the stage, Fox gave an iconic introduction to them as she said, "New York, I need you to get extra loud for our future baby daddies, Machine Gun Kelly and Travis Barker!"

Kelly and Barker closed the show with a bang as they took to the stage to perform their new track. Kelly also bagged an award at Video Music Awards this year as he took home the honour for Best Alternative Video for his song my ex’s best friend. MGK won in the same category as last year after he had taken home the honour for Bloody Valentine previously.

Machine Gun Kelly and Travis Barker have been known to have been close even before they collaborated together. Recently, the duo also got matching tattoos to help announce Kelly's new album. With Barker and MGK's closeness, it looks like Kourtney and Megan are bonding well too. The "baby daddy" comment has certainly left fans wondering if there's a big update coming their way relating to either of the couples.

ALSO READ: MTV VMAs 2021: Machine Gun Kelly & Megan Fox, Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian make loved up appearances