VMAs 2021: MTV shares a sneak peek of Olivia Rodrigo's performance outfit for the award show

MTV is leaving no stone unturned to promote Video Music Awards 2021 which is scheduled for September 12, 8 pm ET, and September 13, 5.30 am IST. The award show has promised performances from Justin Bieber, Doja Cat, Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, Olivia Rodrigo, and Kacey Musgraves among others.

Taking to their official Instagram, MTV has posted two polaroids, one with just her hands, but covered in pink satin gloves, and the other picture seems to be a closeup of a disco ball. Fans in the comment section are speculating that Rodrigo’s performance for this year’s VMAs has something to do with the polaroids. One fan said the pictures are giving them ‘mirror ball vibes,’ while another exclaimed that they were not ready for the sudden pictures.

Earlier, MTV had announced that Rodrigo will perform her single Good 4 U. Teasing fans about the same, the award show captioned the pictures as, “Got polaroids 4 u, now I’m happy & healthy & ready for Olivia Rodrigo’s #VMAs performance.” Take a look at the post:

Previously, the award show had also announced that Justin Bieber would return to perform after 6 years, as his last performance was in the year 2015 on his song ‘What Do You Mean?’ While his entire setlist hasn’t been revealed, the Peaches singer will perform his collaborative song ‘Stay’ with The KID Laroi. Kacey Musgraves is also set to perform her single ‘Star-Crossed.’

Whose performance are you most excited about? Share your thoughts about MTV VMAs 2021 with Pinkvilla in the comments below.

