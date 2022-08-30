Cast & crew reveals 9 fake things about The Voice

The American reality television series The Voice has been in the limelight for the upcoming premiere of its twenty-second season that’s scheduled on the 19th of September 2022 on NBC. With the return of iconic duo John Legend and Blake Shelton, this season also features Gwen Stefani along with Camila Cabello for her very first appearance as a coach for The Voice. Sadly, as of now, Kelly Clarkson will not be a part of this season. However, Carson Daly will host the show once again.

While The Voice has been one of the best TV talent shows, it is a reality show after all. Turns out it is not as spontaneous and original as you’d think. From rehearsals to entirely fabricated drama here is all, you need to know about The Voice.

The Voice: 9 fake things about the reality show

1. The show actually reaches out to artists to join the show

To make the participant pool more interesting, The Voice actually ensures that the show gets relevant and entertaining singers even for the blind auditions. Sources reveal that the show often reaches out to managers to convince singers to audition for the show.

2. Contestants are prepped for the blind auditions

Sources reveal the unpredictability of the blind audition of the show is just pretend. The contestants are actually well-prepared for their moment. In fact, the blind audition is actually the fourth step of auditioning. Reports reveal contestants are even given a chance to rehearse their performances on the stage to get used to the space.

3. Contestants are told to audition next year

The selection criterion of The Voice requires much more than the singing skill. At times, great singers are asked to reaudition next year to maintain the overall casting balance of the show.

4. Coaches already know the contestants before the blind auditions

The show might portray the coaches know nothing about the contestants but that’s not always the case. The judges usually get some details about the singer’s background which helps them fabricate a better conversation.

5. Contestants don't get to select their songs

Sources reveal that the contestants of the show are often given songs by the coaches or the producers. The contestants hardly have a say in the song selection.

6. Auditions are auto-tuned for the audience

Even with the concept of live performances, viewers actually get to listen to an auto-tuned version of the song and not what the coaches actually hear.

7. The chairs do not make that dramatic turning sound

While it is one of the most interesting elements of the show, the sounds of the chairs turning are actually added post-production.

8. The drama is completely fabricated

The latest trailer reveals a conflict between Camila Cabello and Blake Shelton. Such conflicts are usually fabricated or scripted to maintain the spice of the show.

9. Contestants actually have to sign an agreement stating they could be embarrassed.

Sources reveal the contracts of the contestants actually have a clause that they might be embarrassed during the show.

The Voice is a reality show but because it is mandatory to make good TV moments, considerable things in the show are planned and scripted. In spite of the fabrication, The Voice remains a fan favorite. The Voice season 22 will premiere on September 19 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. While the show will be a Monday weekly, it will also air on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET.

