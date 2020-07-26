The Voice alums Blake Shelton & Adam Levine poke fun at each other through a friendly tiff

Longtime friends and singers Blake Shelton and Adam Levine got into a friendly quarrel this week and their partners Gwen Stefani and Behati Prinsloo also got involved. Scroll down to read what happened.

The Voice alums Blake Shelton and Adam Levine poking fun at each other on social media! It all started on 24th July when the singers and longtime friends both released new music--Adam and Maroon 5 released Nobody’s Love while Blake and girlfriend Gwen Stefani released Happy Anywhere. Blake who co-judged The Voice with Adam then took to Twitter to share a screenshot of the Top 10 songs on iTunes, where his song was number one and Maroon 5‘s song was number 2, along with the caption: “My god Adam! You are still a pain in my ass!!!!! Go away idiot!!!!”

My god Adam.... You are still a pain in my ass!!!!! Go away idiot!!!! @adamlevine pic.twitter.com/skUJ9qyqfE — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) July 25, 2020

Adam then took a screenshot of Blake‘s tweet, posting it on his Instagram Story while writing, “Eat s–t cowboy! I’m Comin for ya!” Blake’s girlfriend Gwen then got involved writing on her Instagram Story, “@adamlevine leave my boyfriend @blakeshelton alone!” to which Adam replied, “I will never leave him alone. He was my boyfriend first.”

Blake then decided to bring Adam‘s wife Behati Prinsloo into the mix by posting a tweet from her back in 2018 that said, “Wow. I hate to say it but Blake is way better at this show than my husband. My husband can f–k off.” Blake shared this tweet with the caption: “Wow… Looks like some of @Beeprinsloo old tweets are resurfacing. I hope this doesn’t affect their personal lives @adamlevine #TeamBlake.”

Wow... Looks like some of @Beeprinsloo old tweets are resurfacing... I hope this doesn’t affect their personal lives.. @adamlevine #teamblake pic.twitter.com/S9wxqvcdkn — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) July 25, 2020

Adam then took a screenshot of Blake’s tweet and posted it on his Instagram Story, writing, “When your grandpa discovers he can make fake tweets...”

For now, Adam has the last word in this friendly tiff between him and Blake. Are you #TeamBlake or #TeamAdam? Tell us in the comments below.

ALSO READ: Blake Shelton REACTS to Nick Jonas replacing girlfriend Gwen Stefani on The Voice: That's unacceptable

Share your comment ×