The Voice: Ariana Grande breaks down as she eliminates first contestant on the show

It's not easy being a coach on The Voice, especially when it comes to making difficult decisions! Ariana Grande discovered this the hard way on Monday's opening night of season 21 Battle Rounds when she had to make some difficult choices regarding which contestants would advance to the Knockout Rounds and which would be eliminated.

However, as per Entertainment Tonight, the tears began early in rehearsals, when Ari and her celebrity Battle Round adviser, Kristin Chenoweth, were moved by Katie Rae and Bella DeNapoli's dueling performances of Barbra Streisand and Donna Summer's "No More Tears (Enough Is Enough)." "This song means a lot to me," Ari told her team members. "Me and my mom would sing it together in the car all the time." The emotional rehearsals, however, paled in comparison to the final stage performance. It was time to make a decision after Katie and Bella impressed the coaches with their powerful Battle duet, which included some proud coach lip syncing from Ari.

Interestingly, while John Legend and Kelly Clarkson both praised Katie's distinct, deeper tone, Blake Shelton stated he was "leaning towards" Bella. Ari, on the other hand, found the choice to be more difficult than she had expected, and she became choked up almost immediately. "I adore you both so much. You're both so consistently phenomenal," she said while crying. "There's nothing that either of you can't sing, and I feel so privileged to work with you, and to have spent this time with you both. I'm just so proud of you both."

However, in the end, Ari chose Katie as the Battle's winner, noting that, "I think it was just a matter of emotion. Every time Katie opened her mouth, I got goosebumps." She did, however, press the save button right away to retain Bella on her squad as well.

