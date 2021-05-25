The Voice Finale: Race intensifies as top 5 contestants Victor, Rachel, Jordan, Cam & Kenzie battle it out

The final five on The Voice are Team John Legend’s Victor Solomon, Team Nick Jonas’ Rachel Mac, Team Blake’s Jordan Matthew Young, Team Blake Shelton’s Cam Anthony and Team Kelly Clarkson’s Kenzie Wheeler.

The Voice season 20 is now inching closer to its final race as the top five contestants are battling it out. The final five are Team John Legend’s Victor Solomon, Team Nick Jonas’ Rachel Mac, Team Blake’s Jordan Matthew Young, Team Blake Shelton’s Cam Anthony and Team Kelly Clarkson’s Kenzie Wheeler. While the competition is stiff, Cam Anthony and Kenzie Wheeler are cut to be the fan favourites as their finale performances took social media by storm.

Fans were completely stunned by the performances as they took to social media to hail the singers. Replying to Cam Anthony's performance, a fan said, "It's not that I didn't think you are a great singer but you really sold me with this performance #WantedDeadOrAlive #BonJovi."

Whereas another tweeted, "This young man could move mountains! I LOVE him!" Kenzie's finale performance also reeled in similar reactions. "OMG!! Goosebump city—Kenzie is awesome," commented one fan while another wrote, "This young man is a true country star!"

The Voice also celebrated Blake Shelton's 10 years on the show. His fiancee and singer Gwen Stefani paid a special tribute as they played out a heartfelt video from contestants over the years thanking Blake for his incredible support and guidance.

"Obviously you changed my life when I met you on 'The Voice' my first season (in 2014), but sometimes I don’t think you realize the impact you have had on so many other people’s lives on this show," Stefani said before the video rolled out on the big screen.

ALSO READ: Elliot Page celebrates his 'first swim trunks' in shirtless poolside photo & flaunts washboard abs

Have a COVID related Experience or Advice? Discuss & Share on PINKVILLA Rooms.

Share your comment ×