The Voice: Nick Jonas says Ariana Grande will be an 'incredible' coach and has THIS advice for her

Ariana Grande is all set to turn up The Voice coach in the upcoming season and Nick Jonas has now shared a key advice for her.

Ariana Grande is all set to replace Nick Jonas as a coach on The Voice's 21st season. The announcement of Grande coming on board for the singing reality show was made in March this year. In a recent interview, Nick Jonas discussed handing over the mantle of the coach to Grande and also shared a key piece of advice for her. In his recent appearance on the Kelly Clarkson Show, Jonas spoke about Ariana Grande's The Voice stint and how he thinks it will turn out to be.

Clarkson who herself is one of the judges of The Voice asked Nick if he had any words of his wisdom for Ariana as she steps in next season. Singing praises for the Sweetener singer, Nick said, "I mean, Ariana, as we all know, is one of the best singers in the game and she's gonna be an incredible coach. I think the only advice I would give is just not to trust any one of you."

During his appearance on the show, Jonas was also joined by The Voice's other judges including John Legend and Blake Shelton. Responding to Jonas' joke about the judges, Legend said, "We've been feeding her lots of useful advice."

In a previous virtual interaction, judge Blake Shelton had reacted to the news of Ariana Grande joining the show saying, "I'm excited about Ariana joining the show because it's somebody new for me to beat." Shelton has won the show seven times till now and it's certainly going to be interesting for fans to see if Grande gives a tough fight in the upcoming season.

