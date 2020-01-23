The Voice Season 18 judge Nick Jonas finds advisors in his brothers Joe and Kevin Jonas

Last year we got to know that Nick Jonas will be serving as one of the judges on The Voice season 18. Read on to know more.

Last year in October, we had learned that Nick Jonas is one of the judges on the popular singing reality shows The Voice. Many popular singers were the party if the reality series as coach. Jennifer Hudson, Usher, Shakira, Miley Cyrus, Alicia Keys, and Pharrell Williams earlier, had served as the judge and soon we will be seeing Nick Jonas on that popular turning chair. And now, we learned that Nick will not be alone as he will be joined by his brothers Kevin and Joe Jonas as advisors. For the unversed, aside from Nick, Blake Shelton, John Legend, Kelly Clarkson and Carson Daly are also the judges on the show. We also learned that Bebe Rexha will be serving as the advisor to Blake Shelton.

Nick said in a media statement,"I am so excited to be a part of The Voice family. It's such an awesome group of individuals, and I can't wait to help these artists really build and hone in to find their unique voices." Meredith Ahr, the president, of Alternative and Reality Group, NBC Entertainment, said in a statement, "As a member of one of the hottest pop groups, Nick's success in navigating all aspects of the music industry is exceptional."

Check out the most loved moments from last year right below.

Speaking of the series, the season 18 will kickstart in spring 2020. What are your views on the same? Are you excited for the upcoming season of the show? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :Enews

