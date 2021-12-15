The Voice Season 21: Coldplay & BTS holograms, Jennifer Lopez and more perform at the star studded finale

The Voice Season 21 kicked off its finale in the most amazing way as Coldplay took to the stage to perform on My Universe along with BTS holograms. While the K-pop group wasn't able to perform on stage in person, the group's members, RM, Jungkook, Jimin, Jin, Suga, J-Hope and V joined Chris Martin via hologram as they performed to their hit collab.

After BTS and Coldplay's energetic number set the mood for the evening, the evening further advanced to some more star-studded performances which also included Jennifer Lopez, who took to the stage to deliver a soulful live performance on her song On My Way, which features in her upcoming film Marry Me.

Further on, Ed Sheeran who had appeared on the reality show a few weeks back as the mega mentor also took to the stage at the finale and delivered a rocking performance to his new song Shivers.

The Voice coach, John Legend himself also performed at the much-awaited finale of the singing-reality show and was joined by Carrie Underwood. The duo performed to their CMT Award-winning duet, Hallelujah.

Check out The Voice finale videos HERE

The 21st season of The Voice was also in major spotlight thanks to its coach Ariana Grande who debuted this season. Earlier, in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the singer spoke about the finale and despite not having any contestants from her team to compete, she said, "I wouldn't change anything about it. I know I'm out of the running in a big way, but I had the most beautiful time, and I feel like I got to do some really special work with these artists."

ALSO READ: Ariana Grande recreates an iconic Britney Spears look from Baby One More Time tour on The Voice