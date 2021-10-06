The Voice Season 21: Ed Sheeran JOINS the reality singing competition as mega mentor

The Voice is stepping up its "A Team." Ed Sheeran will officially join the popular NBC reality singing competition as the Season 21 Mega Mentor, it was revealed today, Oct. 5. The Grammy winner joins coaches John Legend, Ariana Grande, Kelly Clarkson, and Blake Shelton in mentoring the singers ahead of the Knockouts, which begins Monday, Oct. 25.

As per E! News, The Knockouts sets competing artists against a teammate, but the singers may choose their own songs to perform while their direct opponent observes and waits. Sheeran will use his highly renowned expertise in songwriting, musical production, and performance as a Mega Mentor to offer multifaceted mentoring, helping the artists in their vocal and technical choices. In addition, the "Thinking Out Loud" singer will assist competitors with the most challenging aspect of the Knockouts: choosing a song that really highlights their voice.

However, only the coaches can choose a winner from their team to proceed to the Live Playoffs. In terms of Sheeran's own music, the four-time Grammy winner will release his fourth studio album = on Friday, October 29, including the chart-topping lead singles "Bad Habits" and "Shivers."

Meanwhile, The Voice is a production of MGM Television, Warner Bros. Unscripted Television, and ITV Studios in collaboration with Warner Horizon and The Voice USA, Inc. John de Mol developed the show, and he also acts as an executive producer along with Mark Burnett, Audrey Morrissey, Amanda Zucker, Kyra Thompson, and Adam H. Sher. The Voice airs on NBC on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m.

