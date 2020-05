VOTE: BTS x Taylor Swift or Bangtan Boys x Ariana Grande, which artist you wish the K Pop band collabs with?

BTS featuring Taylor Swift or Bangtan Boys with Ariana Grande, which international artist would you want the K Pop band to collaborate with?

BTS has collaborated with a few international singers. They have given a song to groove on with Boy Wit Luv, featuring Halsey, a redefined version of ON with Sia from their Map of the Soul 7 album and a new version of Make It Right and Who with Lauv. While these songs are a part of our everyday playlist, the singers have teased the possible collaboration with other international artists as well. A recent example of which was BTS singer V reaching out to Conan Gray and proposed a collaboration with the artist.

While we wait to see it happen, we are curious to know which international artist the ARMY would love to the Bangtan Boys collaborate with. Although all kinds of collaborations are welcomed, we've handpicked a few names we feel the K-Pop band would create magic with.

Taylor Swift:

T Swift tops the list! Call us biased but the moment Taylor shared a snap featuring RM, Jin, Jimin, Jungkook, J-Hope, V and Suga from the 2018 Billboard Music Awards, we wanted the band and the singer to drop a song right away! Imagine Swifties and the ARMY coming together to help the duo shatter records!

Ariana Grande:

Earlier this year, Ariana and BTS caused an uproar on social media when the Stuck With U singer shared a photo with the Bangtan Boys (sans Yoongi). She crossed paths with the band at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards rehearsals and gave us a frame-worthy picture.

While we love both the ladies -- and want a BTS song featuring both the singers -- we want to know from you'll, which artist should BTS collaborate with? Vote now and let us know! If there is someone else that you feel the Bangtan Boys should collaborate with, let us know in the comments below.

