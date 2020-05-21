VOTE: Crash Landing On You's Hyun Bin or Itaewon Class' Park Seo Joon; Who will win 56th Baeksang Arts Awards?

56th Baeksang Arts Awards takes place on June 5. While the nominations were announced last week, we want to know who would win the Best Actor award.

The Korean entertainment industry released a slew of dramas and movies that bowled over the audience not only in South Korea but also among international Korean viewers. On the film front, the biggest film of the year is undoubtedly Parasite, which also bagged four prestigious awards at the Oscars 2020. On the television front, K-Drama fans were treated to some of the best Korean series this year. While fans have showered these series with love, all eyes are set on 56th Baeksang Arts Awards to see who wins the most awards this year.

Dubbed as the Oscars of Korea, the 56th Baeksang Arts Awards released the nominations last week. Five of the best actors are nominated for the Best Actor award. Kang Ha Neul has bagged a nomination for his role in When the Camellia Blooms. He plays Hwang Yong-sik on the show and fans embraced his role with open arms.

Namgoong Min's impressive performance in Stove League has bagged him a nomination as well. The actor essays the role of Baek Seung-soo, general manager to a Dreams baseball team. He pits against Joo Ji-hoon. The actor's spellbinding role in Hyena became the talk of the town when the show was airing.

However, going by the reactions to the nominations online, it seems like Hyun Bin and Park Seo Joon are the frontrunners for the award. Bin won viewers over with his military act in Crash Landing On You whereas Seo Joon held everyone's heart with Itaewon Class. But we want to know from you, who do you think deserves to win the Best Actor at 56th Baeksang Arts Awards? Vote and let us know.

56th Baeksang Arts Awards takes place on June 5.

